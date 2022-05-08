A bear walks off with a bag of garbage plucked from a residential garbage can, and heads off into the woods to feast. (Ross Davies/Special to Black Press)

A bear walks off with a bag of garbage plucked from a residential garbage can, and heads off into the woods to feast. (Ross Davies/Special to Black Press)

Conservation warning Langley residents about bears

Cases of black bears getting into garbage and compost are increasing in all neighbourhoods of town

Bears can smell food from miles away, and that includes garbage and compost.

That’s why Jolene Bull, with BC Conservation Service, is issuing a warning to Langley residents.

“Conservation officers are seeing an increase in bear activity as weather improves,” said Bull, a conservation officer for the Fraser South Zone.

“There have been numerous human-wildlife conflict calls in the Langley area, mostly resulting from garbage and compost attractants,” she noted.

Bull is pleading with locals to help keep the black bears out of what she calls “conflict.”

“Please don’t give bears the opportunity to access garbage and other attractants,” she said. “This creates a risk to themselves and the public.”

At all times, and not just during the heightened bear season, she offers five tips people can follow that will help:

1. Keep garbage and compost secure – store it indoors or in a bear-resistant enclosure, until collection day.

2. Manage fruit trees so that fruit is picked as it ripens.

3. Bring birdfeeders in from April through November.

4. Protect beehives and small livestock with electrical fencing.

5. Never approach or feed bears, it’s illegal.

Refer to www.wildsafebc.com for more tips.

She also asks people to call the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) with any reports of conflict with wildlife.

