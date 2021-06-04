Conservative leader sits down for chat with Langley Chamber CEO

The talk comes as federal parties prepare for a possible election

Leader of the Opposition Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday June 2, 2021 in Ottawa. (Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

The leader of Canada’s opposition will have a virtual “fireside chat” with the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 11.

Colleen Clark will sit down with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to talk about rebuilding Canada’s economy and how to safely get back to work after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Toole, an Ontario MP, became the Conservative party head last summer after a leadership contest that for the first time in history was conducted largely via computer screens due to coronavirus restrictions.

Although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged not to trigger an election until the pandemic is “over,” all parties are thought to be gearing up for a possible call to the polls sometime later this year.

The 2019 election left the Liberals with a minority government. The Conservatives won slightly more of the popular vote, but their overwhelming wins in many Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Interior B.C. ridings didn’t translate into enough seats to win under previous leader Andrew Scheer.

The fireside chat is for Chamber members only, and members can sign up to attend via Zoom at langleychamber.com.

