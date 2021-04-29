Conservatives say record $8.47M raised so far in 2021 as election possibility looms

Liberal, New Democratic and Green parties have not yet posted with Elections Canada their financial returns

A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party’s national convention in Halifax on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The Conservative Party of Canada says it raised a record $8.47 million in the first quarter of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The Conservative Party of Canada says it raised a record $8.47 million in the first three months of 2021.

The party says that breaks the record it set back in the first quarter of 2019 when it pulled in $8.01 million.

The haul comes as federal parties are building war chests for a possible election that could come at any time since the Liberals hold only a minority of seats in the House of Commons.

The Liberal, New Democratic and Green parties have not yet posted with Elections Canada their financial returns for the first three months of 2021.

However, the Bloc Québécois reports that it raised around just over $373,000 from 2,040 donors.

Conservatives say more than 45,000 donors helped it set the new fundraising record and Leader Erin O’Toole says that sends a message that people are feeling let down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Canada battles a deadly third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservative Party of Canada