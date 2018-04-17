Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson has been honoured posthumously as a member of Alexa’s Team.

Const. John Davidson honoured posthumously for impaired-driving investigations

Abbotsford officer killed in line of duty among those honoured as Alexa’s Team members

The son of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty in November, received a standing ovation today (Tuesday) as he accepted an award given posthumously to his father.

Drew Davidson accepted the award during a ceremony recognizing police officers for their work in reducing the number of impaired drivers on the road.

The officers are members of “Alexa’s Team,” named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2008 when she was four years old.

The team consists of RCMP and municipal officers committed to reducing the number of impaired-driving deaths in B.C.

Officers must complete a minimum of 12 impaired-driving investigations in a year in order to qualify for the team.

Davidson was recognized as an “All Star” for 2017. He took his 28th impaired driver off the road on Halloween.

Davidson died Nov. 6, 2016, after he responded to a report of shots being fired at civilians in a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Oscar Arfmann has been charged with first-degree murder, and jury selection in his trial is due to start Jan. 3, 2019, followed by the start of the trial on Jan. 21 in New Westminster.

The 10th annual awards were presented at the Justice Institute of B.C. in New Westminster.

Since the program’s inception, 86,000 impaired drivers have been taken off the roads. There are currently 2,400 officers across B.C. who are members of Alexa’s Team.

 

Members of Alexa’s Team were honoured at a ceremony today in New Westminster.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

Just Posted

Langley hospital gala sells out weeks ahead

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s vintage Vegas fundraiser is all filled up.

‘She would have gone to the gym every day if she could have’

25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational runs this weekend at Langley Events Centre

Man who allegedly rammed police car has been sentenced

Ty Burgess fled from Abbotsford and was arrested after standoff in Chilliwack

Bingo move from Langley Township to Langley City given the go-ahead

Township replaces lost gaming revenue from bingo hall and mini-casino used to fund homeless shelter

VIDEO: New album debuts at Bez Arts Hub Friday for quirky Langley band

The Kwerks offer another hometown concert to mark unveiling of Bigger Badder Dreams.

VIDEO: Langley open house allows peek inside prize retail space

Entries are coming in daily for the Start It Up Langley new business contest.

Const. John Davidson honoured posthumously for impaired-driving investigations

Abbotsford officer killed in line of duty among those honoured as Alexa’s Team members

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Cocaine and cash seized in B.C. dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested in Williams Lake and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on mountain passes, warnings persist and a lane closure is in effect.

Most Read