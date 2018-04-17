Const. John Davidson honoured posthumously for impaired-driving investigations

Abbotsford officer killed in line of duty among those honoured as Alexa’s Team members

Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson has been honoured posthumously as a member of Alexa’s Team.

The son of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty in November, received a standing ovation today (Tuesday) as he accepted an award given posthumously to his father.

Drew Davidson accepted the award during a ceremony recognizing police officers for their work in reducing the number of impaired drivers on the road.

The officers are members of “Alexa’s Team,” named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2008 when she was four years old.

The team consists of RCMP and municipal officers committed to reducing the number of impaired-driving deaths in B.C.

Officers must complete a minimum of 12 impaired-driving investigations in a year in order to qualify for the team.

Davidson was recognized as an “All Star” for 2017. He took his 28th impaired driver off the road on Halloween.

Davidson died Nov. 6, 2016, after he responded to a report of shots being fired at civilians in a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Oscar Arfmann has been charged with first-degree murder, and jury selection in his trial is due to start Jan. 3, 2019, followed by the start of the trial on Jan. 21 in New Westminster.

The 10th annual awards were presented at the Justice Institute of B.C. in New Westminster.

Since the program’s inception, 86,000 impaired drivers have been taken off the roads. There are currently 2,400 officers across B.C. who are members of Alexa’s Team.