Construction begins on Highway 1 widening in Langley, drivers warned of lane closures

Work to begin Tuesday, Sept. 7

Beginning next week, those moving through Langley on the Trans-Canada Highway can expect more than the typical commuter delays drivers have become accustomed to in the area.

On Tuesday (Sept. 7), crews will begin construction work in preparation for the Highway 1 widening project from 216th to 264th streets. Overnight lane closures will be in effect in the area between 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Friday, and 8:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends until summer 2022.

READ MORE: MAP: Traffic impacts in Langley

Drivers may also see daytime work in the median, but there will be no daytime lane closures or traffic disruptions, the Ministry of Transportation noted.

To plan ahead, visit www.DriveBC.ca.

Drivers are reminded to follow the direction of signage and flag persons, as well as obey construction zone speed limits.

