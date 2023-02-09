Construction starts on ‘flat pack’ soccer stadium in Langley

A rendering of the stadium currently under construction at Willoughby Community Park. (Vancouver FC)

Renderings of the new flat-pack soccer stadium now being built at Willoughby Community Park were released today (Thursday, Feb. 9) by Vancouver FC soccer club.

The first soccer-specific stadium in the Lower Mainland, built just south of the Langley Events Centre, will be able to hold 6,560 spectators starting for Vancouver FC’s first season in 2023.

“We are delighted to share our vision for our future home with our fans, who can expect a stadium to rise before their eyes in the coming months as we look ahead to hosting our first match in club history later this year,” said Rob Friend, president of Vancouver FC. “We are excited to provide a proper football experience for every fan that walks through our doors, and to see this stadium come to life in the near future.”

The first shipping containers housing the club’s unique flat pack stadium arrived at the Port of Vancouver on Wednesday.

“The modular stadium system dramatically reduces onsite construction time and allows municipalities to create professional and intimate soccer-specific venues for a fraction of the budget typically spent on arenas and concrete stadiums,” said Dean Shillington, Managing Partner of SixFive Sports & Entertainment, parent company of SixFive Stadium Experience and Vancouver Football Club.

The stadium’s modern and improved modular design is based on the likes of Empire Field

Right now, the concrete foundations are being laid and site services are being installed.

“We hope to create a true, authentic soccer destination for all,” said Shillington. “This stadium will become the heartbeat of the community for years to come and is a very flexible amenity that can expand as the sport of soccer continues to grow in Canada.”

Vancouver is scheduled to host its inaugural home match on Sunday, May 7 against Cavalry FC.

