The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)

Contract with Langley takes three seats on school board

Incumbents Fox, Wilson also elected in Langley Township

There will be several new faces on the Langley Board of Education this fall, after several incumbents lost their seats and three members of the Contract with Langley slate were elected.

The newly elected board will have five members from the Township, consisting of Trustees Holly Dickinson, Joel Neufeld, Charlie Fox, Marnie Wilson, and Sarb Rai.

Dickinson, Neufeld, and Rai are all members of Contract with Langley.

The slate had a number of promises related to schools in Langley, including relocating Willoughby Elementary and expanding Active Beyond the Bell programming.

Already elected by acclamation in Langley City are Tony Ward and Candy Ashdown. Two trustees are chosen in the City, five in the Township for Langley’s single school board.

Rod Ross, who had served as the board’s most recent chair, was defeated, as was Suzanne Perreault.

