Controversial anti-vaccine card protest draws smaller numbers to Vancouver streets

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside of Vancouver City Hall on Monday (Sept. 13).

The protest was planned by the Canadian Frontline Nurses, an organization led by two Ontario nurses currently under investigation by their governing body for spreading anti-vaccine information.

This anti-vaccine card protest was initially planned for Vancouver General Hospital but was moved to city hall after the backlash from last week's events. #COVID19 @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/kTkfJ1gk0Z — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) September 13, 2021

Originally, Monday’s protest was scheduled for Vancouver General Hospital but was moved after strong backlash to last week’s protests, which blocked emergency vehicles and were held at hospitals across B.C.

Federal party leaders, mayors and B.C.’s premier have condemned the hospital protests and both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have both vowed to criminalize protesters who block hospitals or harass health care workers.

Vancouver police said earlier on Monday that while they would respect attendees Charter rights to protest, they would not allow the blocking of emergency vehicles. Officers were on scene at the city hall protest Monday, but did not interfere.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Coronavirus