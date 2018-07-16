Langley Advance reporter Matthew Claxton won a Canadian Community Newspaper Award for his coverage of Murrayville House and its developer. (Langley Advance files)

Controversial Langley condo development earns Advance reporter national accolades

Matthew Claxton’s coverage of the Murrayville House condo saga won a national award.

A dog with a bone is how editor Roxanne Hooper described reporter Matthew Claxton’s determination to cover the Murrayville House condo saga and related issues during 2017.

Claxton’s coverage of the condo and developer Mark Chandler have earned him a Canadian Community Newspaper Award for reporter initiative (investigative reporting). The awards were announced and Claxton was first in the category for community newspapers over 10,000 circulation.

“Despite being one of only three people in the Langley Advance newsroom, Matthew scratches out a little time when he can to dig – and as you’ll see, he broke a series of stories on this Langley developer who has been accused of defrauding multiple people and companies of money,” Hooper said when nominating Claxton for the national award.

The story continues and Claxton continues to cover the developments. In 2018 Chandler is in court facing extradition to the United States.

• Langley condo developer finishes building 13 months behind schedule

• Court actions plague Langley development

• Victoria slaps emergency order on Langley development

• Newmark lawyer says buyers will get Murrayville condos

• Murrayville House in new hands

• Newmark hangs onto Sagebrush golf course

• Langley condo builder sold same units multiple times: report

• Langley firms locked in lawsuit over equipment rentals

2018 stories:

• Langley developer faces possible extradition

• Court hears FBI evidence against B.C. developer

• Extradition hearing wraps for Langley developer

• Langley developer under RCMP investigation

• Contentious condo project under investigation: Langley RCMP

• Murrayvill House buyers’ fate in judge’s hands

• Judge rules against Langley condo buyers

• Lawsuit targets Newmark-linked properties

• Buyers hope for court win in Langley condo case

• Lawsuit claims developer diverted funds

• Claims halt all Newmark projects

Previous story
B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool
Next story
Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Just Posted

Trinity Western University players help Canada to second medal ever at Pan Am Cup

With the medal, Canadian team also qualifies for the 2019 Pan American Games

VIDEO: Langley hospital history recovered

After 16 years in storage, LMH memorial plaques added to museum in time for 70th anniversary party

Aldergrove Fair Days gets ‘Down on the Farm’

Something for everyone at the 106th annual Aldergrove Fair

Controversial Langley condo development earns Advance reporter national accolades

Matthew Claxton’s coverage of the Murrayville House condo saga won a national award.

Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aldergrove Youth Soccer registration underway

Kids from U11 to U18 need to register so that teams can be formed, games organized

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

Successful fundraiser for the Aldergrove boys’ basketball team

Otter Co-op’s CEO top of the class

Jack Nicholson receives 2018 B.C. CEO Award in the Large Company category

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Most Read