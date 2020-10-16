Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)

Convicted Abbotsford high school killer seeks ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Proceedings underway Friday to determine whether Gabriel Klein will get new hearing

Proceedings began Friday morning (Oct. 16) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminter to determine whether convicted killer Gabriel Klein should receive a hearing on his mental competence when he fatally stabbed 13-year-old Letisha Reimer in 2016.

Klein was convicted in March of the second-degree murder of Reimer and the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend (whose name is protected by a publication ban). The pair, whom Klein did not know, were attacked in the foyer of Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

RELATED: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Klein’s sentencing hearing was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 23 and 24 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, but Reimer’s family was told the week before that Klein was seeking a hearing to determine whether he is not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder (NCRMD).

The matter was postponed until today and, if an NCRMD hearing proceeds, nine more dates have been scheduled in November and December. Due to occupany limits in the courtroom due to COVID-19, reporters listened in via teleconference.

Submissions on Friday began with Crown lawyer Rob Macgowan arguing that the NCRMD hearing should not proceed.

Macgowan said there were “tactical decisions” made by Klein and his lawyers at trial, which included not proceeding with an NCRMD defence, although at the outset of the trial they had indicated they would.

RELATED: No defence witnesses in trial of man charged in killing of Abbotsford student

The defence at trial argued that Klein was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the attack and should be found guilty of manslaughter. But Justice Heather Holmes convicted him of second-degree murder, saying the evidence did not support that he was suffering from a mental disturbance when he stabbed the two girls.

Second-degree murder comes with a life sentence, with parole eligibiity of 10 to 25 years, to be determined by the judge.

Macgowan said Friday that all the relevant evidence was presented at trial, and a finding has already been made by the courts.

He said statements presented at trial in which Klein said he was “delusional, heard voices instructing him to kill’ were found by the court to be “worthy of extremely little weight” and did not raise “a reasonable doubt on intent.”

“The Crown submits that this is a finding that cannot be revisited,” Macgowan said.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters began his arguments around 11:30 a.m. on Friday but due to long periods of his microphone cutting out during the teleconference, only a small portion of his submission could be heard.

It appeared that Peters was suggesting that new evidence had arisen after the trial, leading to his belief that Klein should be permitted an NCR hearing.

The court broke for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and is due back at 2 p.m., at which time Justice Holmes is expected to make a decision on whether an NCR hearing should proceed.

Klein was initially found unfit to stand trial after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but was later found to be fit for trial.

An NCR ruling means that a judge believes an individual did not have the capacity to appreciate his or her actions and know right from wrong at the time of their offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

More to come …

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during his fitness hearing last April at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during his fitness hearing last April at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

Previous story
Liberals would review back to school COVID plan: Polak

Just Posted

Fraser Health reported that an individual with COVID-19 was at Douglas Park Community School on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. (Google)
Liberals would review back to school COVID plan: Polak

The Langley Liberal candidate said inconsistency, impacts on staff to be considered

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township tackles retail cannabis applications

The meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 19

Aird Flavelle is the Green candidate running the riding of Abbotsford South. (Special to The Star)
Candidate Q&A: Aird Flavelle

He is the Green candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford South

Fraser Health launches its 2020-21 Flu Campaign pandemic edition. (Fraser Health)
Fraser Health launches 2020 flu vaccine campaign with pandemic protocols

‘It is important to remember that good COVID-19 sense makes for good flu sense, too’

Fraser Health reported that an individual with COVID-19 was at Douglas Park Community School on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. (Google)
Langley car dealership and second elementary school report COVID-19 exposures

Public Health will directly contact those individuals impacted

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Laurie Throness has resigned from the BC Liberal party for 2020 Provincial Election in the Chilliwack-Kent riding, according to BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 15, 2020. He will continue to fight in this election as an Independent candidate.
Ousted as Liberal, Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent

Former Liberal MLA resigned from party amid scandalous remarks during meeting

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)
Convicted Abbotsford high school killer seeks ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Proceedings underway Friday to determine whether Gabriel Klein will get new hearing

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

viaSport, BC Recreation and Parks Association have issued a no spectator policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Most Read