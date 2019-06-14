Randall Hopley, outside of the Cranbrook courthouse on Sept. 14, 2011. (The Canadian Press)

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

A convicted child abductor living in Vancouver is back in the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada.

READ MORE: Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Randall Hopley has been living in a residential correctional facility since last November, after serving six years in prison for abducting a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011. The kidnapping triggered an Amber Alert. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

Vancouver Police confirmed to Black Press Media on Friday that Hopley was taken back into custody weeks ago, but could not confirm further details.

In an emailed statement, Correctional Service Canada would not confirm details regarding what led to Hopley being back in custody, citing privacy laws.

Spokesperson Lucinda Fraser said that Hopley’s release is now under review and may be referred to the Parole Board of Canada.

“In instances where a long term supervision order is in place, offenders are subject to supervision requirements based on their risk and needs and will be returned to custody if they are believed to present a risk to the public,” Fraser said.

Hopley was assessed as being “a high risk for violent and sexual re-offending,” by police when he was released from prison.

He is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order and is under several conditions, including not being in the presence of any child under 16 and abiding by a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

Just Posted

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Crash occurs Friday morning on Clearbrook Road south of King Road

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

Collision occurs Thursday night on Clearbrook Road, north of Marshall

Extra donations earmarked for Langley hospital’s emergency equipment

With new ER department comes need for many new tools of the trade

Langley doc thanks donors for building ER for the future

New department will be bigger and better than existing, out-of-date facility, emerg physician shares

WHAT’S IN STORE: New on the grocery front in Langley

VIDEO: This week’s business column turns a spotlight on a number of grocery store undertakings.

VIDEO: Langley musician sings praises of Langley Memorial Hospital for saving her life

Tiffany Desrosiers was so moved by the actions of hospital staff that she jumped at a chance to help

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Most Read