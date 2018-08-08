John Norman MacKenzie, 57, was found to be missing from the Mission Minimum Institute during a 10 p.m. head count Tuesday night. (Mission RCMP photo)

Convicted murderer missing from Mission Minimum prison

John Norman MacKenzie, 57, is considered to be a low risk to the public

Mission RCMP is seeking the public’s help to find an inmate that escaped from the Mission Minimum institution Tuesday.

In a head count a the federal minimum security prison, officials found John Norman MacKenzie was not present and reported the missing inmate to the Mission RCMP.

MacKenzie was last seen at around 7 p.m. and has no ties to the Mission community, police said in a news release. He is considered a low risk to the public.

MacKenzie is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

The 57-year-old inmate is described as having fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, standing five feet eight inches and weighing 197 pounds.

The federal corrections branch said it will investigate the incident and is working with police to locate MacKenzie.

Anyone with information on MacKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477. If located police advise you do not approach MacKenzie and call 911 immediately.

