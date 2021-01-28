Convicted pedophile faces new child porn charges

A convicted pedophile from Aldergrove is facing new child pornography charges after an investigation involving the Langley RCMP, BC Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and the Vancouver Police.

Kelly Glen Isbister was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for sexual touching of three teenagers.

Now he’s facing two charges of possession of child pornography and a charge of importing or distributing child porn, as well as four charges related to breaching his recognizance or release orders.

The charges were laid in 2020 after a complex investigation that lasted at least nine months.

The case was first brought to Langley RCMP by the ICE unit around Dec. 12 of 2019, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley Mounties.

Local officers got a search warrant for Isbister’s house by Dec. 17 and executed the search on Dec. 19.

The next eight months involved more warrants, including to allow officers to search the contents of Isbister’s computers, and to force him to open his Facebook account to investigators.

During this time, more information was coming in from BC ICE, and reports arrived from the Vancouver Police Department in March of 2020.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children was also part of the investigation, said Largy.

The process of searches continued up to Aug, when the first charges were laid.

According to online court records, Isbister’s child pornography offences took place in Langley, Vancouver, and Surrey, between December of 2019 and August of 2020. A breach of recognizance charge was laid in December of 2019 as well, and three breach of release orders were laid Dec. 15 last year.

Also in December, his bail was revoked, and records show he is in custody.

Isbister’s criminal proceedings have been transferred to BC Supreme Court in New Westminster from Surrey Provincial Court.

Isbister was to appear Thursday, Jan. 28 for a brief appearance before a judge for scheduling.

During Isbister’s first trial in 2014, Crown prosecutors revealed that each of the three victims was 14 years old at the time of the offences, which occurred over a period of about four years.

He molested one of the victims after being charged with the first two offences.

Isbister befriended the boys and invited them to his home, where he provided them with drugs, alcohol, and cash, then coerced them into sexual activity. The boys were subjected to a variety of sexual acts. In two of the cases, Isbister photographed some of the encounters.

Judge Michael Hicks described Isbister’s conduct as “predatory” during the sentencing hearing.

Isbister was sentenced to three years in prison on Dec. 18, 2014 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual touching of a person under 16 years old.

Isbister had groomed three teenaged boys, plying them with alcohol, drugs and cash. He sexually abused the boys and also took pornographic photos of them.

The third boy was abused after Isbister had been charged with molesting the first two teenagers.

Considered a high risk to reoffend, Isbister refused to participate in treatment programs while in prison, and was forced to serve his full sentence to 2017 rather than gaining any early release.

In 2018, he was placed under additional restrictions by the courts. He was later arrested for violating court conditions for being in a flea market, somewhere that children could be expected to gather, and again for violating a condition against drinking.

Isbister spent almost 200 days in jail after the drinking arrest.

Isbister remains under a lifetime ban from communicating with a person under 16 or being in public places where they might be expected to be present.

