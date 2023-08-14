Cooling centres open in Langley during heat wave

Residents also being directed to pools and air-conditioned civic building

Tristan, 10, took a dunk in Al Anderson pool in Langley City during its July 15th 61st Anniversary Carnival. Residents are being advised to keep cool and avoid overheating during the current heat wave. (Langley Advance Times file)

Residents of Langley City and the Township of Langley are being directed to community pools, spray parks and air-conditioned recreation centres during the current heat wave.

As well, cooling stations have been set up at two locations.

Cristina Schneiter, Community Representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said the locations for the “unsheltered and precariously housed” will be open from Monday, Aug. 14 through to Wednesday, Aug 16.

“If you are outside in the heat please come to the safety of these spaces or connect with an outreach service!” Schneiter said.

Cooling spaces and a misting tent will be operated by Stepping Stones Community Services Society (604-530-6477) at the skate park at 64th and 203rd Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a misting tent, water access, heat response supplies, referrals and outreach, and the Gateway of Hope shelter (604-513-7375) at 5787 Langley Bypass will operate a “pet-friendly” cooling shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with heat response supplies and a resting place.

A special weather statement is in effect, with temperatures expected of more than 30 Celsius with overnight lows of 18 Celsius.

Langley Township has advised community members can find a number of places across the Township to cool off when it’s hot, including spray parks (Find a spray park near you by searching ‘spray park’ on Parks and Amenities at https://www.tol.ca/), swimming pools, libraries, and air-conditioned rec centres.

A listing of these locations as well as other useful information can be found at https://www.tol.ca/en/services/keep-cool-in-langley.aspx.

Elias, 5, cooled off May 16 at the spray park near Langley events Centre. Residents are being advised to keep cool and avoid overheating during the current heat wave. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City advised Timms Community Centre and the library are open during regular hours for people to cool off from the heat. Spray parks and Al Anderson Memorial Pool are also open.

Other agencies will be conducting outreach assistance programs:

Integrated Homeless Action Response Team (IHART), from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm, will be canvassing on foot and mobile. Water, Gatorade, icepacks, and sunscreen are available. Phone: 236-632-20.

Lower Fraser Valley Outreach Aboriginal Society (LFVAS) will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with heat response supplies available onsite at 20685 56 Ave, with heat response outreach on foot Wednesday and Friday. Phone: 604-427-2664

Lookout Housing & Health Society will be available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offers arm reduction outreach and heat response supplies. Phone: 604-812-5277

Encompass Support Services Society outreach services for youth up to 25 has water, Gatorade, heat response, and referrals. Phone 604-546-1130

Intensive Case Management Team (ICMT), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., mobile outreach and heat response supplies. Phone 604-209-0023.

Stepping Stones Community Services Society, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Canvassing on foot and mobile. heat response supplies. Phone 604-530-6477

Visit fraserhealth.ca/heatsafety for more information about the health impacts of heat, and tips and resources to help stay safe and cool.

