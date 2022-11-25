Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

The storm is expected to hit the highways with 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday night (Nov. 25)

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are on a winter storm watch for Saturday night (Nov. 26).

A Pacific weather system moving into the southern Interior is bringing heavy snow and strong winds. In some areas, 20 centimetres of snow is expected as well as winds reaching 60 km/h.

Visibility is also expected to be affected in some areas.

The stretch of the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops is also on winter storm watch.

Temperatures are expected to be 1 C but feel colder because of wind chill.

Environment Canada reminds travellers that accumulating snow can make travel difficult and conditions can change quickly. Public Safety Canada urges people to have a safety kit and make an emergency plan before travelling in winter conditions.

READ MORE: Don’t dodge this bullet: Big White opens more lifts

READ MORE: Winter wildlife-human conflict a concern in Central Okanagan: WildSafeBC

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanaganSnowTrafficWinter

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau says ‘Freedom Convoy’ reminded him of anger during 2021 election campaign
Next story
3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset’s president John Meagher handing over the donations to Gateway of Hope’s Nicholas Ivey The local rotary club conduced a warm clothing drive on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rotary members fill two SUVs with warm clothing

BCEHS honoured five lifesavers who aided a man having a heart attack. From left are paramedic Brian Twaites, and rescuers Gary and Jacqueline Aulakh with their daughter, Gina and Brian Hewson, and Connor Lyons, with paramedics Maria Cirstea, Mathew Leslie, and John Semple. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Good Samaritans honoured for saving life of Langley heart attack victim

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley is one busy place

Kwantlen First Nation chief Marilyn Gabriel, Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, and Township Mayor Eric Woodward were at the ceremony announcing the Kwantlen First Nation Plaza to mark the Township’s 150th anniversary. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Writer questions Langley’s treatment of local First Nations