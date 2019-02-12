Highway cams show an empty Coquihalla after a vehicle incident shut the highway south of Merritt. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after ambulance rear-ended while paramedics help patients

RCMP say road conditions are treacherous

Update: 5 p.m. Feb. 12

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla is reopened in both directions between Merritt and Hope after closing this afternoon when an ambulance was rear ended. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays due to congestion.

The Coquihalla was briefly closed after an ambulance was rear ended on the Coquihalla while helping out at a multi-vehicle crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, two ambulances were sent just north of Hope for a vehicle incident.

”While paramedics were attending to the scene one of our ambulances was rear-ended by another vehicle travelling on the highway,” spokesperson Shannon Miller said.

“No one was injured in the vehicle and paramedics were able to continue caring for and treating patients at the original incident.”

Three patients from the initial crash were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The highway remains closed northbound but the southbound lane has opened.

RCMP say there were multiple incidents on the Coquihalla as of Tuesday afternoon, “mostly just spun out vehicles/semi trucks.”

Cpl. Mike Halskov told Black Press Media there were “no significant injuries reported at this time” but warned against driving for those who don’t have to.

“Road and weather conditions are poor,” Halskov said.

“Police recommend postponing travel until safe to do so.”

There is no estimated time of opening for the northbound lanes at the moment and drivers are asked to use Highway 1, Highway 3 or Highway 5A as detours.

