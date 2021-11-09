Multiple spun-out vehicles have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions from Merritt to Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Multiple spun-out vehicles have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions from Merritt to Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Coquihalla re-opens after multiple spun out vehicles, jacknifed semis close snowy highway

Coq from Hope to Merritt is closed, major delays expected

Multiple spun-out and jackknifed commercial vehicles outside of Merritt closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions Tuesday night (Nov. 9). The highway has since re-opened.

Drive B.C. reported the major vehicle incident at Snowshoe Hill has closed the highway between exits 183 and 286, one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope.

The cluster of collisions occurred as heavy snow fell across the major highway.

Environment Canada estimates about 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in a snowfall warning issued that evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the bulletin reads.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Winter tires are now mandatory on the Coquihalla.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayTraffic

Previous story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths
Next story
B.C. to offer single-dose JJ vaccine to unvaccinated health-care workers first

Just Posted

(Langley RCMP)
17-year-old Langley teen killed in overnight crash

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Witnesses report vehicle hood exploding before crash, Highway 1 in Langley re-opened

Andy Schildhorn spoke to a new Remembrance Day banner project launched in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Village adds visual reminder of fallen soldiers

Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Ridge Meadows Flames 3-2 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. The Nov. 3 game was the Kodiaks’ second win in a row over Ridge Meadows. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks begin November with back-to-back wins