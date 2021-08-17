Highway 5 at Othello, about 11 km east of Hope. (DriveBC)

Highway 5 at Othello, about 11 km east of Hope. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla reopens to essential travel only, no stopping

Highway 5 is now open after wildfires forced a closure on Sunday

The Coquihalla is open between Hope and Merritt after wildfires forced the highway to closed on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Highway 5 was forced to close due to the July Lake wildfire combined with the Brook Creek blaze and burning on both sides of the main artery connecting the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions with the Lower Mainland.

While the highway is open, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has issued a directive for summer travellers, asking that they do not come to fire-affected areas for non-essential reasons.

There will be no facilities open along the Coquihalla, which means motorists will not be allowed to stop and all on/off ramps will be closed.

Drivers are cautioned to watch for wildlife and debris on the roadway.

The July Mountain fire burning at the side of the Coquihalla highway is an estimated 20,860 hectares in size.

Currently, there are more than 130 properties on evacuation order for the July Mountain and Brook Creek wildfires, issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

As of Monday night, Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

READ MORE: Westside Road community mourns the loss of shop in White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Stay out of evacuation zones: RCMP

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Man shot in hand in Abbotsford and 3 suspects arrested
Next story
UPDATE: Trudeau follows Singh, promising ‘consequences’ for unvaccinated federal workers

Just Posted

For the first time in 10 months, international competition will return to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, and with it, fans in the stands. (Langley Advance Tines fie)
Fans return to stands as Langley’s tbird welcomes first international competition in 10 months

Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. One man was injured. (Langley RCMP)
Shots fired in Langley City, victim uncooperative, RCMP say

Police were on scene June 14 in the area of George Ferguson Way and Ware Street. They were called to the same residence Monday night (Aug. 16) after a man was shot in the hand. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Man shot in hand in Abbotsford and 3 suspects arrested

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Province funds Langley Township homelessness programs