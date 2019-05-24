Lights on police car

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

One person has died and two others were injured in a crash in Coquitlam Thursday night.

The crash, involving a grey SUV and a black Dodge Durang, happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive, RCMP said in a statement.

One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injures.

Criminal crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Police are investigating a collission between a motocycle and transport truck that has left one man in serious condition, and Richmond RCMP are probing a hit-and-run where a pedestrian in his mid-70s was injured.

