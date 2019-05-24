Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

One person has died and two others were injured in a crash in Coquitlam Thursday night.
The crash, involving a grey SUV and a black Dodge Durang, happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive, RCMP said in a statement.
One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injures.
Criminal crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Police are investigating a collission between a motocycle and transport truck that has left one man in serious condition, and Richmond RCMP are probing a hit-and-run where a pedestrian in his mid-70s was injured.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.