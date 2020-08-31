FILE – A black bear. (Black Press Media files)

Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

Popular trail is close to wooded areas

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has closed part of the popular Coquitlam Crunch trail after a runner was “swatter on the leg” by a black bear.

The agency urged the public to be vigilant and report any bear sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WE calls latest Conservative request for documents ‘politics’
Next story
Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

Curling returns to Langley

Plans call for resumption of play in the first week of October, with COVID-19 precautions

Langley City activist lobbies for tougher anti-hate laws

Cran Campbell calls for an crackdown on ‘hate-mongers’ who lurk on online forums

Clutter and noise next door; how a Brookswood resident is struggling with neighbours

Owner of problem property cites ban on evictions during pandemic as contributing factor

VIDEO: District addresses back-to-school re-start in Langley

Deadline to submit school survey is Aug. 31

Small, live music performances return to Langley’s Rose Gellert Hall

In honour of Beethoven’s 250th birth year, the quartet is presenting his music throughout the year

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

Popular trail is close to wooded areas

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Most Read