Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has closed part of the popular Coquitlam Crunch trail after a runner was “swatter on the leg” by a black bear.

The agency urged the public to be vigilant and report any bear sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

#BCCOS has closed the upper portion of the #Coquitlam Crunch trail after a runner was swatted on the leg by a black bear. The public is urged to be vigilant, take safety precautions and asked to report any bear sightings in the area to the #RAPP line. For tips, visit @wildsafebc pic.twitter.com/4PHPqnVdX1 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) August 30, 2020

More to come.

