(Jorge Franganillo Flickr photo)

Coquitlam ‘No Trespassing’ sign, smoking bylaw lead to arrest of wanted man

Joseph Bullerwell, 43, has a ‘substantial police history’

A routine check of a tent on public property in Port Coquitlam Thursday led to the arrest of man who’s been wanted for almost two years.

On Oct. 24 at about 2 p.m., the Coquitlam RCMP’s Uniform Crime Reduction Unit was on foot patrol under an overpass in a wooded area near Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street when they came across a tent camped underneath a “No Trespassing” sign.

One of the occupants was also smoking a cigarette in violation of a local smoking bylaw.

In a release Friday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said checks of tents and temporary structures on public property are done to ensure the well-being of the people inside and because it’s also common to find people who are wanted or violating their court-ordered conditions.

In this case, the man who was smoking and staying in the tent refused to provide his name.

Coquitlam RCMP officers arrested him and the fingerprints led police to an arrest warrant that was issued in February 2018.

Joseph Bullerwell, a 43-year-old man of no fixed address, is now detained in the Coquitlam RCMP jail until he appears before a judge on a warrant for fail to comply with probation.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told Black Press Media Bullerwell has a “substantial police history.”

According to B.C. Court Services Online, the charges in courts located around the province go back to 2002, and range from possession of a controlled substance to theft over $5,000, to possession of a firearm.

READ MORE: Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Mountie and long-time Langley resident dies
Next story
Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Former Mountie and long-time Langley resident dies

Len Grinnell was the husband of former Langley City mayor Marlene Grinnell and in the RCMP for years

Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

VIDEO: Developer breaks ground on 74-acre billion-dollar mixed-use project in Langley

Latimer Heights will feature 2,000 units of housing as well as commercial and office space

Aldergrove shopping centre hosts free Halloween hunt for treats and prizes

For its second year – a new ‘Great Pumpkin’ Peanuts-themed escape room

Langley firefighter charity tops up half-million dollar hospice donation

The Langley Hospice Society is in the process of building a new 15-bed residence

LIVE BLOG: Thousands protest at climate change rally with activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

One year later: Surrey peacock problems persist despite trapping efforts

City began trapping program roughly one year ago after complaints about feces, noise, vehicle damage

Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

Thousands without power as winds reach high speeds in southern B.C.

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Coquitlam ‘No Trespassing’ sign, smoking bylaw lead to arrest of wanted man

Joseph Bullerwell, 43, has a ‘substantial police history’

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Four guitars, four violins stolen from well-known Surrey musician

Mike Sanyshyn shared theft details on Facebook Friday morning

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

Most Read