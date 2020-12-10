(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Coquitlam RCMP looking for dashcam footage, witnesses after cyclist injured

Man, 63, remains at the hospital in critical condition

The Coquitlam RCMP are looking for witnesses and video related to a cyclist who was injured on the Mary Hill Bypass near Shaughnessy Street on Nov. 25. The victim, 63, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The victim was reported laying on the ground between the eastbound lanes at about 8:11 a.m.

The police are asking for anyone with dashcam video, or any witnesses who can help in this investigation to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

