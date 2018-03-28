Coquitlam RCMP warn of ‘parking lot fraud’

Police say suspects are pretending to get hit by cars, then demand cash instead of going to ICBC

It’s a classic scam: Would-be fraudsters are pretending to get hit by cars in Coquitlam parking lots.

RCMP said Wednesday they’ve received reports of three incidents of “parking lot fraud” since November. It’s when a person pretends to get hit by a car backing out of a parking spot and then tries to pressure the driver into paying them cash instead of dealing with the claim through ICBC.

Police said it’s highly likely the suspects are targeting Canadians of Asian descent and that the scam could be happening in other places around Metro Vancouver.

If you are ever in a collision and you think you are being scammed, police ask you to call 911 and to use the ICBC collision settlement process for minor or routine claims.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa
Next story
Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants score huge game three victory

Balanced scoring effort gives Vancouver 2-1 series lead over Victoria Royals in WHL quarter-finals

Gay Langley clergy: Navigating people’s differences with love

An Aldergrove Anglican minister is helping others understand sexual orientation and gender identity.

Council, landowner still not talking over vacant Fort Langley buildings

Township council decided not to ask a local developer to speak to them.

LETTER: Inaction by Liberals ‘appalling’

Ontario man weighs in on politicians’ support for the veterans

Aviation enthusiasts needed to assist at flight museum in Langley

An open house on Saturday is aimed at eliciting more people to volunteer.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

Coquitlam RCMP warn of ‘parking lot fraud’

Police say suspects are pretending to get hit by cars, then demand cash instead of going to ICBC

Alt-rock band Needtobreathe announced for Abbotsford Centre

Concert on Sunday, Sept. 16 is part of 37-city tour

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health warns users and responders after at least eight overdoses in four-hour period

Most Read