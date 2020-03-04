A stack of bills seized during a search warrant in a fraud investigation. (Coquitlam RCMP photo)

Coquitlam senior loses $16,000 to bank security scam

Scammers told 71-year-old new Canadian her credit card was ‘compromised’ and to buy gift cards

A 71-year-old new Canadian from Coquitlam has been stripped of tens of thousands of dollars by bank security scammers.

According to a Coquitlam RCMP release, the victim got a call on March 1 from scammers posing as “corporate security” workers at a Canadian bank. The scammers told her that her credit card had been “compromised” and in order to “recover the money,” pressured her into purchasing over $16,000 in gift cards at three different stores.

“Once the numbers for those cards were shared over the phone, the money was essentially gone,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in the release.

ALSO READ: Investor alert — Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

McLaughlin said Coquitlam RCMP are aware that fraudsters are targeting a small, vulnerable percentage of the population with high-pressure scare tactics, and the bank security shakedown is currently “number one” on their list of concerning scams.

The best defence? Hang up and verify.

“For many scams, the best defence is to verify,” he said. “If it’s a legitimate call from the bank or the government, you’ll be able to hang up, talk to a trusted friend, then look up the bank’s number yourself and call them back.”

Banks and government agencies will never request payment in gift cards, Bitcoin, or any form of online or virtual credit, he added.

ALSO READ: West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

For more information on evolving scams, or to report a scam where you haven’t lost money, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

If you think you’ve lost money to a scam, call the local police.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fraud

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases
Next story
Suspects stole hundreds in groceries, probiotics from Langley stores

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read