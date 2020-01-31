A woman wears a mask following the outbreak of a new virus as people arrive from the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000, including three in Canada

WHO says most patients have milder cases, with only 20 per cent suffering severe symptoms

The mysterious new type of coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000 people globally, including three in Canada, pushing the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.

The WHO decided yesterday the epidemic is a ”public health emergency of international concern,” and China released new data suggesting more than 9,600 confirmed cases of the virus that has killed 213 people in the country.

The UN agency says most people who got the illness had milder cases, with only 20 per cent experiencing severe symptoms.

Canadian officials say the country is already taking the right steps to prevent its spread, adding that the risk here remains low.

Of the three cases confirmed in Canada, one man in Toronto has been released from hospital, while his wife as well as a man in B.C. are self-isolated.

But Canada is feeling other repercussions from the outbreak, including cancellations by Chinese tourists to Canadian hotspots including Banff and Yellowknife.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital
Next story
Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Just Posted

Langley mom says parents pressued her to keep child at home due to virus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Rain and wind and more rain and more wind in Langley forecast

Snow is still in the forecast as possible for Sunday

Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for June 12

Langley event was postponed from January 10th due to low ticket sales

Brookswood model poses for Valentino and Dior on shoots in Singapore

23-year-old Silken Chu has travelled the globe through a growing international career

VIDEO: R.E. Mountain Secondary welcomes Chief Dan George exhibit on loan from North Vancouver

The Langley school’s Aboriginal support worker, Sam George, is the Chief’s great, great grandson

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

Most Read