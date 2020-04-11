Coroner and RCMP at rural Lower Mainland home Saturday night

Maple Ridge police are expecting to continue their investigation through the night and into Sunday

Maple Ridge Mounties and B.C. Coroners Service are at a rural Whonnock property tonight.

The police were called in Saturday evening to a home in the 27000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road, said Staff Sgt. Grant Wong.

While he was able to confirm the coroner was on site, as well as members of Ridge Meadows RCMP, he clarified that no integrated teams are not expected to be called in.

Nevertheless, local police are expected to be there investigating through the night, Wong added.

“We will be there all night and into tomorrow, as well,” he said, unable to give further information until the next of kin could be reached.

.

• More to come

