B.C. Coroners Service wants help identifying a man found dead on Valdes Island on June 23. He had tattoos like the ones pictured. (Submitted photo)

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

B.C. Coroners Service is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on Valdes Island last summer.

According to a press release, the man’s body was found June 23. He was of average build and between 20 and 40 years old, with light-coloured skin. He had short black hair and stood approximately 5-foot-10.

He was wearing green shorts, a red-and-black tartan fleece shirt, a “Donate Life” silicone bracelet and had a number of tattoos, including one on his back, which was the logo of the Kottonmouth Kings, a U.S. hip-hop group. He also had a bullet necklace and a Texas-style belt buckle.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the B.C. Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077, quoting case number 2018-1023-0072. People can also call Gabriola RCMP at 250-247-8333, quoting case number 2018-377.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll
Next story
Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Just Posted

Langley house prices drop below $1 million again

A slow month in real estate gives price relief to buyers.

Langley realtor gets one-month suspension after assault charges come to light

A local realtor was disciplined by the BC Real Estate Council.

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Aldergrove Safeway workers ‘shocked’ by store closure

Popular Aldergrove Safeway to re-open as Freshco discount grocery store later this year

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Workers on strike at Vancouver Art Gallery

Workers reported to picket captains one week after notice issued to gallery managers

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Most Read