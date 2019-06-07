Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Ryan Morris launched a human rights complaint against Costco after an employee demanded to check inside his backpack on his way out when women carrying purses were not subjected to the same search.

But his complaint won’t be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal because on June 6 Tribunal member Pamela Murray dismissed it, agreeing with Costco’s application to have her do so on the grounds the complaint has no reasonable prospect of success.

“I have decided to dismiss the complaint,” Murray declared. “While Mr. Morris clearly sincerely believes Costco targeted him because he was carrying a backpack and treated him differently that women leaving the store carrying purses, large or otherwise, I find he has no reasonable prospect of persuading the Tribunal at a hearing that his sex was a factor in any adverse impact on him.”

READ ALSO: White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Star of the Sea Church

READ ALSO: Tenant claims landlord discriminated against her for smudging

Murray heard that twice in the summer of 2017, when Morris was leaving a Costco store, an employee asked him to open his backpack so she could look inside.

Morris said none of many women leaving the store on both occasions were similarly searched despite carrying large purses, and he was very embarrassed because other customers stared as him during these checks. He claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex.

Morris told the Tribunal it was the same employee who stopped him on two separate days – on June 14, 2017 and July 26, 2017 – and the second time this happened at least 15 women passed by, all carrying handbags and purses, without being searched.

He said he asked to see a manager, who he claims told him Costco has the right to search his bag but not purses.

“Costco says women carrying backpacks would have them inspected and there is nothing from Mr. Morris in the materials before me to suggest otherwise,” Murray noted in her reasons for decision. “In my view, this demonstrates in the circumstances the absence of a connection between Mr. Morris’ backpack being searched and his sex.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Just Posted

TransLink proposes better service for buses and cars in Langley

Information meeting at Langley City Hall invited both questions and expressions of concern

VIDEO: Fun on the fairway at Langley chamber’s golf tourney

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce sold out its 33rd annual tournament at Redwoods

Remembering D-Day: Aldergrove veteran receives France’s highest honour

Veteran fought alongside allies on June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France to free Europe from fascism.

Vertical farming for cannabis gets trial run in Langley

Grower Zenabis will start with industrial hemp and may move to commercial marijuana

Fort Langley walk to residential school commemorates Truth and Reconciliation report

Reconciliation walk from Fort Langley a ‘little action’ in hope of making a difference

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter landing at raucous Anmore house party

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

Most Read