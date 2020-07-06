‘Cotton’ comment by Langley student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in Fraser Valley

A joke about picking cotton drew outrage online, and intervention by administrators at Langley Christian School. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An incident involving a racist joke about picking cotton, made by a student at Langley Christian School, has been resolved, according to a spokesperson for the school and a family member of the student who was the target.

According to a social media posting that has generated more than 25,000 clicks of support and more than 700 comments, a Black student at the school was taking a PE class, doing pushups when another kid told them to “keep picking up the cotton” and pretended to whip their back with a jumping rope.

It was not clear exactly when the incident took place.

“It is a big deal,” said the family member in an online message detailing the incident.

“Think twice before you say something.”

Most of the hundreds of comments posted in response to the online post said such incidents are all too common.

“I can’t count how many times I heard a non-black kid in my school say the ‘n’ word,” one person wrote.

Another said racism is in Canada “is hidden behind laughter and just kidding,” while a third described how they grew up with a best friend “who is South Sudanese, and I’ve watched this kinda stuff happen to her our whole childhood.”

While the family member did not respond to a request for an interview by the Langley Advance Times, the person did post a follow-up message that said the “situation was dealt with.”

LCS head of schools Adam Woelders said while details cannot be disclosed, the school has responded to the incident.

“Like all schools in our community monitored by the Ministry of Education in British Columbia, LCS responds seriously to any communication or behaviour that deliberately degrades, denigrates, labels, stereotypes, incites hatred, slander, prejudice and discrimination toward anyone on the basis of one’s real or perceived sexual or gender orientation, identity, appearance, capacity, disability, ethnicity or religion,” Woelders elaborated.

“Our high school administration and counseling staff approached this particular incident with integrity, a posture of care, and within a restorative process, helped facilitate a resolution.”

LCS cannot discuss the details of any incident involving students as it “would compromise our obligations to protect confidentiality and privacy,” Woelders explained.

“No doubt, implicit and overt discrimination is present in public and independent schools throughout the Fraser Valley region, and we all have much to do as community leaders to continue to work hard to equip staff, students and families to transform our communities for the better,” Woelders added.

British Columbia Education Minister Rob Fleming recently announced his ministry was examining ways to work with local groups to develop a curriculum that better incorporates Black history, including the slave trade and the Underground Railroad.

Ministry staff were meeting with the B.C. Black History Awareness Society in an effort to address the needs of young people who are demanding change, Fleming said in a statement.

“We plan to listen and we are committed to working with community partners to strengthen the curriculum, to support diversity and to add to the global effort to end systemic racism,” he said.



