Cougar recorded on home security system in Aldergrove

A cougar was caught wandering through an Aldergrove neighbourhood after a home surveillance camera recorded the cat in the early morning hours on Monday, June 28.
The sighting took place at 33 Ave and 266a Street, which is near a forested area on the southwest edge of town.
Resident Vanessa Labreche said she reported it that morning and the conservative officer confirmed it was a cougar.
READ MORE: Orphaned black bear cub wandering in Abbotsford
“He didn’t say anything about being a danger to the public,” she explained. “He just said he will add the sighting to his database so that they have a definite confirmation of a cougar in the area in case they get any more reports from around the area.”
To report cougars in conflict, sightings in urban areas or a cougar showing unusual or aggressive behaviour, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or visit wildsafebc.com.
Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.