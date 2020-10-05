The pool at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience re-opened in Aldergrove this August. Langley Township council is considering re-opening W.C. Blair as well. (Black Press Media files)

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

Re-opening Langley Township’s pools and rec centres could result in tax increases from between one to seven per cent next year, according to a report presented to council Monday, Oct. 5.

During an afternoon debate, council discussed re-opening either W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove’s pool, and grappled with the costs of opening rec facilities when revenues are far below normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report on a phased re-opening of more recreation facilities noted the possible costs of re-opening the W.C. Blair and Walnut Grove Recreation Centres.

Parks staff recommended re-opening the W.C. Blair Pool and its rec facilities in early November, making it the second indoor pool to re-open after the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre re-opened its pool to a limited number of users in August.

READ MORE: Aldergrove pool reopens for public swim

READ MORE: Aldergrove pool re-opens to delight of community

“This would be our second year-round pool that would be opening,” said deputy parks and recreation director Rob Stare.

Under the plan, Walnut Grove’s pool would be re-opened in January.

But opening the existing rec facilities – in Aldergrove and at Brookswood’s George Preston Recreation Centre – has already led to costs equivalent to a one per cent increase in property taxes, the report says.

Re-opening W.C. Blair would increase that to 1.67 per cent. Council will have to raise taxes or find savings elsewhere in the budget to cover the costs.

Adding the Walnut Grove pool would raise costs to a 3.19 per cent tax increase next year, and opening all rec facilities could mean approximately a 7.0 per cent tax increase.

Township administrator Mark Bakken noted that labour is the major driver of costs for rec facilities, and that COVID-19 restrictions mean more labour costs even as revenues go down.

For example, the same number of lifeguards are needed for pools like Aldergrove or W.C. Blair, but rules allow a maximum of 50 people in a sports facility, down from the hundreds who could potentially have used it before the pandemic.

Then there are additional costs for enhanced cleaning, Bakken said.

Councillor Bob Long asked why W.C. Blair was being considered for the next re-opening rather than Walnut Grove, which serves a more different area of the Township from Aldergrove.

“I really think we should be opening Walnut Grove before Blair,” Long said.

Both pools were considered, Stare said, but because Blair is smaller, it will cost about 25 per cent less to re-open despite the fact that both pools would take in about the same amount of revenue because of user limits.

In addition, there are rehabilitative programs at W.C. Blair.

Long moved to open Walnut Grove first, and ultimately the council voted to defer that decision to the next council meeting after getting more detailed financial information about the implications of that choice.

“To me, geographically it makes more sense, population wise, it makes more sense,” said Long. He noted that W.C. Blair is only about 16 minutes from Aldergrove.

During the debate, Coun. Kim Richter asked about whether Langley City residents could be charged higher fees to use the Blair Pool to recover more costs.

That has been considered, said Township administrator Mark Bakken. “The cost of doing so has often exceeded the revenue,” he said.

Up to 48 people are allowed at public swims right now, a slight increase from the 40 that the Aldergrove Pool started with, said Stare.

Ice rinks started with 14 people on the ice at Aldergrove and George Preston, and are now up to 25, but it depends on the type of group and what they are using for the facilities, he said.

CoronavirusLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 7 deaths, 35 cases as Delta Hospital closed to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

Just Posted

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links

How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls

Langley entrepreneurs open new brewery amid COVID-19 challenges

Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks officially opened this past weekend

Langley expanded patios could be in place until fall of 2021

The province is allowing the expanded patios to stay in place for another year

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Maple Ridge youth worker facing 15 child sex assault charges no-shows at trial

Warrant issued for arrest of Daniel Jon Olson

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Winter 2021 classes at UFV will be mostly online

Little change from school’s fall setup, about 15 per cent of students have some face-to-face learning

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Care agency launches review into death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society says they are ‘heartbroken’ over loss

Most Read