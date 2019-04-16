Diane Kask (left) and others supporting cheaper fees and more access for Township residents to the Aldergrove water park wore blue at Monday’s Township council meeting. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Council hears calls to cut fees for Aldergrove water park

A 50 per cent increase in fees is expected this spring

Dianne Kask of Aldergrove asked for changes to the fees charged for access to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park.

The Township has announced that fees will go from $2.95 for a child to $4.45, and for adults, the rate would rise from $6 to $9. The 50 per cent increase is to meet the demand and staffing for the hugely popular new attraction, which opened last summer.

“We wanted a pool so badly for our kids, so our kids have something to do in the summertime,” said Kask.

She is calling for other solutions, such as raising admission 75 per cent for non-Township residents, or setting aside two days a week for only Township residents to visit the water park, including at least one weekend day.

She also asked that the Township start allowing disabled visitors to move to the front of the sometimes-lengthy lines that can form, so they aren’t waiting in the hot sun for up to an hour before entering the water park and pool area.

Mayor Froese questioned whether the Township could charge non-residents more.

“Twenty-five per cent of that facility was funded by the taxpayers of Canada,” he said, noting there was a $10 million federal grant.

The water park is expected to open later this spring.

