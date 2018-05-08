Council okays last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Township councillors debated green roofs and grocery stores Monday night.

A bigger grocery store, green roofs, and electrical car plug ins will be features of the Williams neighbourhood, Langley Township council decided Monday night.

Council voted on the third reading of the neighbourhood plan for the last sector of the Willoughby area, passing an amended plan eight to one, with Councillor Kim Richter opposed.

Williams is the northeast corner of Willoughby, from 212th to 216th Street, and from 76th Avenue in the south to the Trans Canada Highway in the North.

Its northern section is expected to include some office part and light industrial area, as well as a commercial node on 216th Street. The southern portion and western edge of the area will be single family homes and townhouses. In total, about 4,600 people are expected to live in the area.

A significant portion of the debate centered around the size of a grocery store planned for the commercial area of Williams.

Representatives of the Willoughby Town Centre, which has a 29,000 square foot grocery store, said the possibility of a 40,000 square foot grocery store in Williams could kill their business.

Coun. Bob Long suggested cutting the maximum size of the grocery store to 30,000 square feet.

His motion saw some support, with Coun. Petrina Arnason saying that large commercial development wasn’t fair to what has already been planned elsewhere.

Some councillors were uncertain when it came to second guessing planning staff on grocery store size.

“I can tell you how many square feet a milk cow should have in a barn, but I can’t tell you how many square feet a store should have,” said Coun. David Davis, a lifelong farmer.

But other councillors agreed with staff that the region is already underserved, or will be.

“I think we need to consider the future,” said Coun. Blair Whitmarsh.

“There’s a significant amount of growth yet to happen,” added Whitmarsh, who noted that the Williams area will be the shopping destination for students and residents in the planned Trinity Western University district.

The fact that Walnut Grove residents will be able to cross the 216th Street interchange to shop there was brought up by Coun. Michelle Sparrow.

“The Walnut Grove Save-On is way too small for the community,” she said.

Council debated a number of amendments to the plan, though most were defeated.

The council did approve planning for more electrical vehicle charging infrastructure as the area is developed, along with encouraging green roofs to absorb rainwater in the commercial and industrial areas.

The fourth and final reading of the bylaws to approve the neighbourhood plan will be voted on at a future meeting.

Previous story
Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer
Next story
Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

Just Posted

Council okays last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Township councillors debated green roofs and grocery stores Monday night.

Apartment mailboxes target of break-ins in Langley City

While residents wait for owners to make repairs, mail is being held for pickup elsewhere

Fort Langley duo create new jazz and arts festival

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers and buskers for this new summer event.

VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

Great Benjamins Circus delights crowds at Aldergrove performances

VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Two vehicles collide, causing traffic tie-up

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

Rod Brind’Amour named head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

Youth treatment centre for substance use disorders is going to make a difference

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Lower Mainland day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Most Read