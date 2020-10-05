Council to consider $6 million water treatment plan for Murrayville, Brookswood

Several areas saw their water turn dark brown last fall

A $6 million plan to create three miniature water treatment plants could restore clean local water to Murrayville and Brookswood residents.

Langley Township council was scheduled to consider the proposal at its Monday, Oct. 5 council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Since last September, there have been issues with brown water in several Brookswood and Murrayville neighbourhoods, issues which were eventually traced to five local wells.

Natural manganese and iron deposits in the groundwater were reacting with an increase in chlorine levels in that part of the municipal water system, resulting in the dark coloured tap water.

As a short-term solution, in November the Township council voted to cut off the affected wells and switch homes in the area to receiving pure Metro Vancouver water.

Water in much of the Township is “blended,” with some water coming from Metro Vancouver reservoirs, and part coming from local municipal wells.

However, there was a cost to the change. Local water is cheaper to supply, and much of the Township receives water from local wells as a result.

Township engineers have put forward a plan to create three localized water treatment plants, and on Monday asked for the go-ahead to begin detailed design work.

Although the total cost is estimated at about $6.4 million, it will be cheaper in the long run than switching over to Metro Vancouver water, according to the report to council.

It will take about five years for the Township to break even on the new water treatment systems.

If approved, the three small plants will use an oxidation and filtration system to remove the excess minerals before the water heads out to people’s homes.

Drinking waterLangleyLangley Township