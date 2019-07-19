Township council to debate fate of empty Fort Langley buildings

A demolition permit has been sought for the boarded-up buildings

Langley Township council will debate the fate of a number of boarded up buildings in downtown Fort Langley this Monday evening, July 22.

The buildings are owned by Councillor Eric Woodward’s Statewood Properties, with a plan to transfer them to a charitable foundation in the near future.

But the buildings have been boarded up for more than a year while awaiting redevelopment.

Woodward shut down development plans after lengthy wrangling with Township staff over what could be built on the lots.

Last August, he posted blown-up versions of letters from a public health inspector suggesting the buildings were “filthy, unsightly, and predominantly dilapidated.”

The letters were later taken down and the boards over the windows have since been covered with mural-sized historical photos.

Woodward now says the vacant buildings should be knocked down and replaced in the interim with green space and some picnic tables, as it may be some years before some of the locations are redeveloped.

The buildings have been the source of some controversy in downtown Fort Langley.

Leading up to the vote, the Fort Langley Community Association has asked for input on its website from local residents.

The demolition issue will be debated as part of the public hearing portion of the meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Township Civic Facility.

READ MORE: Boarded up Fort Langley buildings could be demolished

READ MORE: Demolition suggestion outside role of inspector: Fraser Health

Previous story
Alleged Abbotsford crime boss loses jail-release bid ahead of extradition hearing

Just Posted

Township council to debate fate of empty Fort Langley buildings

A demolition permit has been sought for the boarded-up buildings

New Langley ER taking shape – hospital head

What can you expect from construction at LMH in the near future?

LETTER: Langley pool staff outstanding

A Langley woman thanks the team at Al Anderson Memorial Pool for all they do

LANGLEY’S WHAT’S IN STORE: Entrepreneurs make the shortlist

Know of a new business in town, one expanding, moving, or hosting a community event, let us know…

Otter Co-op breaks ground on bigger and better gas bar in Aldergrove

‘Green’ fuel coming to the gas bar following four months of renovations

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

Most Read