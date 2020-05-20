Councillors take up call for bigger pub patios in Langley Township

Breweries and restaurants are seeking more space for physical distancing their patrons

Langley craft beer brewers are asking for bigger patio spaces so they can serve people during COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Two Langley Township councillors are calling for a special council meeting to debate whether restaurants and pubs should have more opportunities for outdoor seating as businesses reopen.

Earlier this month, five Langley craft brewers sent out an open letter asking for a relaxing of rules that would allow them to spread their patios into parking lots, and potentially onto sidewalks.

“This would allow breweries and restaurants to increase the number of patrons they could serve while safely observing social distancing rules and making everyone feel comfortable,” said the letter, which was signed by owners or operators of Camp Beer Co., Dead Frog Brewing, Farm Country Brewing, Five Roads Brewing, and Trading Post Brewing.

Councillors Kim Richter and Eric Woodward have requested Mayor Jack Froese call a special council meeting – online, as all recent meetings have been – on Monday, May 25 to hear speakers and debate the proposal.

“We believe that expanded outdoor patio space in Summer 2020 will assist not only the craft breweries in the Township in their Phase 2 economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic but also local restaurants, pubs, wineries, distilleries, and cideries,” the letter says.

The idea is based on one that is already becoming a reality in Vancouver, where the city is calling for businesses to apply if they want to create extended patio areas.

“We’ll begin accepting applications for temporary patio permits within the next two weeks,” a Wednesday tweet from the City of Vancouver said.

🆕We're rescinding the order issued that shut down all restaurant table service, as @BCGovNews begins its restart plan. We'll begin accepting applications for temporary patio permits within the next 2 weeks & will expedite the review of applications. /1 pic.twitter.com/bM8vtLICRm — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 20, 2020

The city of Vancouver will work with local business improvement areas to identify spaces, including sidewalks and parking, that could be re-purposed for local businesses.

Township staff, in an email responding to Richter’s request for info on the matter, noted that there would not likely need to be additional approvals to expand patios into private property, such as parking lots, although provincial liquor licences would be needed.

Sidewalks might be more difficult.

“Use of public areas, such as sidewalks, will likely be more challenging due to the competing demands for pedestrian passage and the need to ensure protection of public safety, which may only make such uses possible in some areas,” wrote Ramin Seifi, manager of engineering and community development.

