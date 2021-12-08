Counterattack already taking impaired drivers off Langley roads

Langley RCMP are reminding the public that they will be out enforcing impaired driving laws at Counterattack check stops throughout the rest of December and the holiday season.

One local resident is already facing several thousand dollars in fines and fees, after being stopped for an alcohol-related driving offense on the weekend of Dec. 4 to 5, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The driver also saw their vehicle impounded for 30 days and was handed an immediate roadside driving prohibition.

Counterattack programs are run every year in an attempt to dissuade drivers from drinking and getting behind the wheel in the first place, and to take those who do off the roads before they hurt themselves or someone else.

Every year on average, 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving in B.C., Largy noted.

She reminded new drivers that they can have no alcohol in their system whatsoever while driving. If drivers with an N sticker on their car are found to have been drinking, they face immediate driving prohibition, and possibly a later prohibition by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles for violating the conditions of their license.

“If you will be attending a holiday festivity and will consume alcohol, make a plan – arrange for a designated driver, hire a taxi, use public transportation, or call a sober friend,” Largy said.

CounterAttack road checks are on! Police throughout B.C. are looking for impaired drivers throughout the holiday season. @icbc @LangleyRCMP are encouraging everyone to be responsible & plan ahead for a safe ride home. #GetHomeSafeBC pic.twitter.com/3KAJ2o4qrg — RoadSafetyLea (@RoadSafetyLea) December 5, 2021

