Langley RCMP have launched their Counterattack road checks again this year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP have launched their Counterattack road checks again this year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Counterattack already taking impaired drivers off Langley roads

One driver had his car impounded for a month

Langley RCMP are reminding the public that they will be out enforcing impaired driving laws at Counterattack check stops throughout the rest of December and the holiday season.

One local resident is already facing several thousand dollars in fines and fees, after being stopped for an alcohol-related driving offense on the weekend of Dec. 4 to 5, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The driver also saw their vehicle impounded for 30 days and was handed an immediate roadside driving prohibition.

Counterattack programs are run every year in an attempt to dissuade drivers from drinking and getting behind the wheel in the first place, and to take those who do off the roads before they hurt themselves or someone else.

Every year on average, 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving in B.C., Largy noted.

She reminded new drivers that they can have no alcohol in their system whatsoever while driving. If drivers with an N sticker on their car are found to have been drinking, they face immediate driving prohibition, and possibly a later prohibition by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles for violating the conditions of their license.

“If you will be attending a holiday festivity and will consume alcohol, make a plan – arrange for a designated driver, hire a taxi, use public transportation, or call a sober friend,” Largy said.

READ ALSO: No Operation Red Nose for Langley, Surrey this holiday season

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas holidayimpaired drivingLangley RCMP

Previous story
Emotional vigil held on day police find remains of Shuswap woman missing for 5 years
Next story
Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Just Posted

Kelowna versus Centennial chmapionship game at the 2019 Tsumura invitation at Langley Events Centre. (Garya Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tsumura imvitation bring 20 top basketball teams ti Langle Events Centre

2006-born forward Mikhail Levaniuk (left) and 2006-born right-handed defenceman Drake Murray were selected by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants in the second annual US Prospects Draft. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants draft two from the U.S.

Langley RCMP have launched their Counterattack road checks again this year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Counterattack already taking impaired drivers off Langley roads

Langley Olympians Swim Club’s Leilani Fack won every event she was entered in at the Surrey Knights November Long Course Invitational Swim Meet on Nov. 26. (file)
Three firsts for LOSC swimmer Leilani Fack