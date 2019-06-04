Fox Creek, Alberta. (Google Maps)

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Charges have been laid against two people who are accused of abducting three children from a northern Alberta community.

RCMP say a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. but it was called off about three hours later when the children were found unharmed near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Charmaine Annette Darnel, who is 42, appeared in court Monday and remains in custody on three charges of abduction of a person under 14, along with counts of break and enter, assault and uttering threats.

D’artangan Dirk Pool, who is 23, is charged with three counts of abduction, assault forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent to commit offence and break and enter.

Pool was released and is scheduled to appear in court June 24. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

Just Posted

Aldergrove park 127-hectare land transfer awaits approval

Abbotsford could hand back part of Aldergrove Regional Park, if the province agrees

Number of homes for sale in Langley swells as prices decline

The slow market continued into May, though single family home sales stabilized somewhat

Brookswood learns to swing dance

Brookswood Secondary holds it’s 11th annual swing dance fundraiser

Langley’s James Allenby makes list for RBC Canadian Open

Golfer was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open

Demolition the next phase of Langley Secondary’s rebuilding process

Much of the “old” part of the school will be knocked down this summer and fall

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Most Read