Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Court extends freeze on Ottawa protest donations tied to class-action lawsuit

Class-action lawsuit seeks $306 million in damages related to three-week anti-government protest

An Ontario court has extended to March 9 a freezing order on funds donated to the recent Ottawa convoy protest, as a class-action civil suit against protest organizers continues.

Parties in the case have agreed to move some donated funds and cryptocurrency into escrow, which could be redistributed to affected Ottawa residents and business owners should the class action succeed.

Norman Groot, a lawyer representing some convoy protest leaders, says ChristopherGarrah, Benjamin Dichter and Nicholas St. Louis have agreed in principle to moving donated funds within their control to an escrow account.

Groot notes the funds that Garrah, Dichter and St. Louis have agreed to move to escrow might not account for all the cryptocurrency that was donated, and he proposed parties meet next week to take stock of what has been transferred.

An escrow agent will oversee the transferred funds, and will be permitted to change the passwords for cryptocurrency.

The class-action lawsuit seeks a total of $306 million in damages related to the three-week anti-government convoy protest near Parliament Hill that snarled traffic, shut businesses and plagued residents with near-constant honking.

CoronavirusTrucks

Previous story
House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6
Next story
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

Just Posted

Black Fish Ethan M’Lot fended off Sea Spray player Zac Christianson Feb. 22 in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sea Spray clinch first in Langley-based Arena Lacrose League, Shooting Eagles move up

About 30 people took part in a Sunday night vigil in Langley for the Ukraine, gathering at the Vineyard church, then walking to the cenotaph in Douglas Park to place sunflowers, a symbol of the embattled country. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City mayor with Ukrainian heritage decries invasion

Eighteen-month-old Emma Rose discovered perennials and bulbs that are starting to show themselves ahead of spring. (Special to Black Press Media)
LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Cold snap doesn’t deter

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley letter writer argues for protected bike lanes to get more people riding