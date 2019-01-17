Court tosses Port Moody’s ticket for anti-SOGI rally

A group founded by a Langley woman was fined for a rally in Port Moody in 2018.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms took on the legal case between Port Moody and Culture Guard over this ticket and $100 fine. (JCCF pohto)

Culture Guard, the right wing group founded by Langley’s Kari Simpson, has claimed a court victory after being fined by Port Moody for holding a summer rally after its permit was revoked.

In June 2018, Port Moody issued a pemit for Culture Guard to hold a rally in Rocky Point Park. The group said it’s July 14 rally was about “quality education.”

Two days before the rally, however, the City revoked the permit and refunded its fee. But the group held the meeting anyway, and was issued a ticket for “gather without permission,” which carried a $100 fine.

The Justice Centre for Constitional Freedoms, a right-wing legal advocacy group that supports Culture Guard, led the legal challenge on the ticket.

“Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the municipality has no power to prevent peaceful gatherings in a public park,” said lawyer and Justice Centre president John Carpay. “Canadians have a right to gather in public spaces to express their opinions and to assemble peacefully.”

About 200 attended the anti-SOGI protest – with a few proponents present, as well.

The Culture Guard Facebook page has a posting about the legal decision.

“We will not let the political sex activist bullies win,” the Facebook post stated. “We will not let those with oppressive political agendas silence those who value freedom. We will continue to expose and push back against all programs that harm children.”