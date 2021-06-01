COVID-19: 11 Langley schools on exposure list

The latest COVID-19 school exposure brings the total number of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list to 11.

On Monday, families of Noel Booth Elementary school were notified that an individual with COVID-19 was on school campus.

The COVID-positive individual was at the elementary school on May 25 and 27, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A Public Health risk assessment is underway, staff and students may receive additional instructions to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 should they be identified as a close contact.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there were nine Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, two of which are independent.

For a complete list of exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.