COVID-19 alerts listed for Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools

Noel Booth Elementary was issued a COVID-19 exposure notice by the Langley School District on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Google photo)

Langley School District has shared “not exposed” COVID-19 notices with families of two schools, while a Loblaw issued an exposure alert for a local Shoppers Drug Mart location.

Fraser Health says these notices are shared with “individuals, cohorts and class(es) not exposed at the school,” while an “exposed” letter is only shared with those “who have been assessed to have potentially been exposed [to] a person with COVID-19.”

The “not exposed” letters were shared on social media by the local district Monday evening notifying the public about an infected person at Betty Gilbert Middle and Noel Booth Elementary schools.

A COVID-positive person was at Noel Booth Elementary School (20202 35th Ave.) on Dec. 11 and 17, and at Betty Gilbert Middle School (26845 27th Ave.) on Dec. 14 and 15, according to Fraser Health.

“The person involved has been isolated,” Fraser Health says. “Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Public Health says they are contract tracing. Should any staff or student require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 they will be contacted directly by the health authority.

Fraser Health asks families in the letter to “follow current public health orders, including not gathering with anyone outside of your household, only traveling for essential purposes, and wearing a mask in all indoor public places.”

As of Tuesday morning, there were 11 Langley schools included in Fraser Health’s list of school exposures.

Schools in the district are currently on winter break. Classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, over the weekend Loblaw issued an exposure alert after a staff member at a Langley Shoppers Drug Mart tested positive on a “presumptive test” for COVID-19.

The last day the team member worked at the shop located at 20151 Fraser Hwy. was Dec. 17, according to the company.

Fraser Health does not have this Shoppers location listed as a public exposure.

