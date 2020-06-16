B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming washes up during a visit to a school for the reopening of part-time classroom instruction, June 2, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

B.C. recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 as of June 16, with one new outbreak at the long-term care ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the continued low case count allows the province to continue gradually increase public activities such as spas, resorts and recreational sports, with limits being developing with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and WorkSafeBC.

Partial opening of in-class instruction in schools and expansion of restaurant use has provided useful guidance, Henry said.

“It is a gradual transition and we’re slowly turning up the dimmer switch as we move through,” she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the ministry continues to gather personal protective equipment and has conducted exercises, including one June 15 at Vancouver Island Health in preparation for a possible second wave of the cornavirus.

Henry renewed her warning about family gatherings and encloses spaces, including night clubs and choir practices.

“This is not the time to take those risks,” Henry said. “It is far easier to maintain physical distance from four people than 40.”

RELATED: B.C. pub brings back live bands against health advice

RELATED: Canada-U.S. border closure extended to July 21

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches 24/7 helpline to connect experts with people with addictions
Next story
Neighbours rally behind family displaced by suspicious fire

Just Posted

Langley kids bust out the paints and crayons to bring cheer to seniors

Campaign resulted in more than 600 letters and art created to let seniors know they are not alone

Fate of the Alder Inn put off until July

Public input will be collected until July 13, before council considers the building’s demolition

Al Andersoon pool in Langley City to re-open June 29

Reservations can be made online

Langley quilters save fundraising raffle after quilt show plans unravel

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of May’s quilt show which was more than a year in the planning

New COVID outbreak reported in another Langley care home

A long-term care residence at the local hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Pair of bear cubs and momma tranquilized after clash with dog

Maple Ridge firefighters had to pull a baby bear from 50 feet up in a tree after confrontation

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Most Read