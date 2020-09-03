Downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

With assurances that Metro Vancouver transit use will bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. and federal officials are pressing ahead with the $2.83 billion Broadway subway extension.

Premier John Horgan attended the announcement of the contractor for the project, which is expected to start this fall. It will be “a key to our recovery,” Horgan said at Vancouver city hall Sept. 3.

Horgan acknowledged the plunge in ridership and revenues that transit systems across the province have seen since the coronavirus pandemic began, and said he has worked with Ottawa to help make up the losses. The new subway line will take five years to build, by which time he expects transit ridership to be recovered.

“Certainly the time to invest in infrastructure is now, without a doubt,” Horgan said. “Those patterns will return. They may not be the same. We’re not suggesting that getting back to normal will be happening any time soon.”

RELATED: Rocky Mountaineer expects years to rebuild business

RELATED: Deferred business tax payments will be due Sept. 30

The Broadway subway is a 5.7-km extension of the Millennium line to Broadway and Arbutus on Vancouver’s west side. Horgan said discussions are continuing about the next SkyTrain extension in Surrey.

The contract has been awarded to a consortium of Spanish infrastructure company Acciona and Italian company Ghella.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters
Next story
Helping Madison Place fire victims

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are blocking the right lane

A look inside the new Langley Regional Airport terminal building

All-in-one design includes a three-storey atrium, air traffic control and fine dining

LETTER: new 216th Street interchange seen as unnecessary and dangerous

Jeff Laurie adds his views to a growing list of people upset about the freeway access opening soon

Helping Madison Place fire victims

A local business and business association combine contributions

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley hospital declared over

Three patients tested positive; all are recovering at home

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

UPDATE: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully involved”

Surrey RCMP seize ‘significant’ quantity of drugs, cash

Seizure included firearm, drug brick press: police

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

UBC welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

Most Read