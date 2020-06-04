A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Walmart at Highstreet shopping centre in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Highstreet Walmart in Abbotsford

Fraser Health sends out letter to those who might have had contact with individual

Fraser Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the Walmart at Highstreet shopping centre in Abbotsford.

A letter was issued by Fraser Health on Tuesday (June 2) to people who could have had possible contact with the affected individual.

“We are being extra careful to let people know because, while small, there is a chance you could have been exposed to the virus,” the letter states.

Fraser Health advises in the letter that possible exposure could have occurred on May 24, 25 and 29 from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on May 30 from 5 to 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford grocery store employees thankful for appreciation as panic-buying subsides

Shoppers who were there on those dates should watch for symptoms up to June 13 (14 days after the last exposure on May 30).

“If you do not have any signs of illness, you do not need to isolate yourself, visit a doctor or be tested,” the letter states.

Fraser Health says signs to watch for are: cough, fever, muscle aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, chills, runny nose or nasal congestion, and lost of sense of smell or taste.

The letter reminds people that, in order to contract the virus, an individual needs to be close enough to be exposed to saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person.

Those with symptoms are urged to use the B.C. Self-Assessment Tool online at bc.thrive.health.

Vikki Hopes | Reporter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Most Read