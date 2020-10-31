A person described as a member of the ‘Langley Fundamental Elementary school community’ has tested positive for the coronavirus (undated Google street view image)

COVID-19 case reported at Langley Fundamental Elementary school

Person is self-isolating at home, contact tracing is underway

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Langley Fundamental Elementary school.

A notice issued Friday, Oct. 30 by the Fraser Health Authority said an individual with the coronavirus was at the school located at 21789 50 Ave., on Oct. 22.

It said public health “has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms” and will continue to investigate the exposure at the school.

Only staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed with be contacted.

As well, FHA may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. These staff/students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.

Parents are advised to have children “continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms.”

A letter to parents by Supt. Gord Stewart described the person who tested positive for the coronavirus as a “member of our Langley Fundamental Elementary school community.”

Stewart advised the person is “self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.”

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Langley Fundamental Elementary School will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”


