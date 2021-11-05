Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19 cases among kids in British Columbia going down: Henry

56 children have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic, 4 received critical care.

Figures show children aged five to 11 in British Columbia had been contracting COVID-19 at higher rates compared with kids in other age groups, but an uptick in vaccination rates has helped reduce those numbers.

The province says 550 cases were diagnosed in that age group between Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The province says cases among kids aged nine to 11 rose the most a few weeks after the start of the school year, but those too have declined.

Fifty-six children have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic, and four of them received critical care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the number of cases overall among children is going down, while the rising cases are a reflection of transmission in areas where the vaccination rates are lower.

Overall, cases rose the most in the Interior region between August and late September before declining as the Northern region had a higher number of cases.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. records 596 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 8 more deaths

RELATED: B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Coronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.’s process for old-growth logging deferrals
Next story
Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

Just Posted

Students enjoy exploring the park during recess and lunch, including climbing trees and jumping in leaves at Ponder Park. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Outdoor Langley classroom program maintains popularity, reaches capacity again

A local letter writer voices concerns about pedestrian safety. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Pedestrians need to look up from their phones, Langley letter writer says

Dr. Grace Park has worked with seniors for years, and is now working on a Community Connector programs around the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health/Special to Langley Advance Times)
New service aims to give seniors social connections vital to health

Coast Capital’s branch in Fort Langley is closing down. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Coast Capital is closing its Fort Langley branch