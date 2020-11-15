This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP

COVID-19 cases reported at Aldergrove care facility

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Fraser Health Authority reported an outbreak at the long term care facility that is owned and operated by Aldergrove Lions Seniors Housing Society.

As well, the notice advised that a staff member at Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster and a resident at George Derby Centre in Burnaby have also have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health said a rapid response team is at each site.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Communication with residents and families is underway.

The four residents and two staff members at the three sites are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care, FHA said, while visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted, cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced, residents, families and staff are being notified, and twice a day screening has been ordered for all staff and residents.

Last week, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Fraser Health reported a COVID-19 case at Chartwell Langley Gardens, an independent living, assisted living and long-term care site in Langley that is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

The case in that location resides in long term care, the FHA said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

FHA announced three Metro Vancouver schools have been temporarily closed due COVID-19 outbreaks including a two-week shutdown of Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, after seven COVID-19-positive cases were identified.

A two-week shutdown was also ordered at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta after six COVID-19-positive cases were identified. Delta School District has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close Jarvis Elementary School for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the cluster.

Eight cases have been identified at the Al-Hidayah School, an independent school in New Westminster, which will be closed for a two-week period due to staffing challenges presented by the cluster.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, please visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID19-like symptoms, even mild ones. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Most Read