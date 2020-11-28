Belmont school in Langley reported one person tested positive for COVID-19 (Undated Google Maps image)

COVID-19 cases reported at Belmont Elementary and DW Poppy schools in Langley

Fraser Health says in both cases the affected individuals are self-isolating at home

New COVID-19 cases have been reported at two Langley schools, Belmont Elementary and DW Poppy.

Langley school district confirmed on Friday, Nov. 17 that that a “member of our Belmont Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19,”

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

FHA said an individual with COVID-19 was at Belmont Elementary (20390 40 Ave, Langley City) on November 13, 16, 17, 18, and 20.

As well, the school district said, a member of the DW Poppy Secondary school community has tested positive and is self-isolating at home

Fraser Health said an individual with COVID-19 was at D.W. Poppy Secondary School (23752 52 Ave, Langley City) on: November 20 and 24.

READ ALSO: COVID restrictions curtain Twilight Drive-In for two weeks

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms and will continue to investigate the exposure at the schools.

It will only phone staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed, and may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. These staff and students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.

A statement from the school district said the schools “will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

READ ALSO: 911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

