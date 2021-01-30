COVID-19 cases reported at two Langley elementary schools

A person with COVID was at James Hill elementary school in Langley on Tuesday, Jan. 26 (file)

COVID-19 cases have been reported at Coghlan Fundamental and James Hill elementary schools in Langley.

Parents were notified Friday, Jan. 29, that a person with COVID-19 was at Coghlan at 4452 256th St. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 27.

A person with COVID-19 was at James Hill at 22144 Old Yale Rd. on Jan. 26.

In both cases, the person was described as a member of the school community and is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces 514 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

Fraser Health Authority is working to trace contacts and find out how the person got infected and who they were in close contact with.

A Fraser Health statement said “we phone or send letters to the staff and students who were in close contact with the person and need to self-isolate” and “might send letters to some staff and students and ask them to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19”.

Public health will only contact a parent if they or their child was directly exposed to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

James Hill Elementary is located in Murrayville and presently has a population of approximately 300 students from kindergarten through Grade 5 and houses a daycare/preschool and a Strong Start Centre on site.

Coghlan Fundamental offers classes K-7 and describes itself online as a “school of choice which offers families a small school environment in a rural setting.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleySchools